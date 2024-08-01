Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 861,441 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 566.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.65% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 176,390 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IGOV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 4,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,756. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.