Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,365,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 444,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,128. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
