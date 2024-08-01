Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 738,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $44,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 390,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

