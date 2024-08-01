Jane Street Group LLC Has $38.87 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.52% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $38,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $15,603,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 8,624,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,979. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.