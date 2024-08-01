Jane Street Group LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $78,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 435,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,327. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.