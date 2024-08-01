Jane Street Group LLC Has $95.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,964,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $95,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,338,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 92,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 991,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 8,163,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,343. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

