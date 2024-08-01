Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 516.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,802 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Revvity worth $47,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

NYSE:RVTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.16. 115,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

