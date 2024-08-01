Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

FCF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE FCF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

