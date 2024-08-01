Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 228,316 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of Dropbox worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 837,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,813. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

