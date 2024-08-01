Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1,144.63. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,048.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $924.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,151.20.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

