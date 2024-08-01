Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $77,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,013. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

