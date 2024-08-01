Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ALNY traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $263.73. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.