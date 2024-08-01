Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $103.81 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.47% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $103,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

