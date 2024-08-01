Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,460,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 106.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. 74,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

