Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $38,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 735,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

