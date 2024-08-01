Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,237 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of Sportradar Group worth $42,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 138,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

