Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 48,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $57.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

