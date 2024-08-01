Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 64,274 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.50% of AAR worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,063. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

