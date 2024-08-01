Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 831,202 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $28,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,645,000 after buying an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock remained flat at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,022. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.