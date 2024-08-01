Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of BWX Technologies worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 128,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,481. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

