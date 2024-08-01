Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 886 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Weatherford International worth $30,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after purchasing an additional 182,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,127,000 after buying an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,519. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

