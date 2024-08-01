Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2809 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $52.31.
Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
