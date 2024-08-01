Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2809 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

