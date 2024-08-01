Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1981 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $48.81.
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.