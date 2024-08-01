Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

