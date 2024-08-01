Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

JAZZ stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 957,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,389. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,943,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

