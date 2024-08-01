Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. 2,239,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,145. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

