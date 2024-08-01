Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$43.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEY. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.18.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$38.95 on Monday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

