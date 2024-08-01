Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $600.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.66.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $474.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,175 shares of company stock valued at $154,616,712. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

