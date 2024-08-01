JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 5,659,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

