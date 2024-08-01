JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 5%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 5,056,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,319,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

