JMP Securities Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $135.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

