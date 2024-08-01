Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 4.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.73. 2,039,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,518,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 9.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

