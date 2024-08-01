Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

