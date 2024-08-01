JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

MFIC stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.