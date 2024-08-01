JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Target Price to GBX 173

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.30) to GBX 173 ($2.23) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Ninety One Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.51). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.03), for a total value of £15,853.72 ($20,393.26). 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

