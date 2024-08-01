Julie Shamburger Sells 5,360 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 176,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,466. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

