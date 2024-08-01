Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.80

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 2557151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.51).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

