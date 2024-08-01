Kavita Patel Sells 1,500 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 555,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,528. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLX. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.