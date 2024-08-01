Kellanova (NYSE:K) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 4,923,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

