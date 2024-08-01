Kellanova (NYSE:K) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.
Kellanova Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:K traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 4,923,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $67.79.
Kellanova Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kellanova
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.