Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 181,447 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 197.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of TriMas worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $361,073 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Trading Down 3.9 %

TRS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 31,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

