Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $884.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

