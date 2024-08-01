Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

