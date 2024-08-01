Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,960. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,476. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.