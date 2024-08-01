Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,759. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

