Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $11.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.58. 339,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,501. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $468.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,771 shares of company stock worth $6,239,210 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.