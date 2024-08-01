Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 12,569 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 144,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -346.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

