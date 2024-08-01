Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Zymeworks worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Zymeworks Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

