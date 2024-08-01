Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,596 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,808,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

