Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.62

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 161255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

