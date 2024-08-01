KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWM. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

